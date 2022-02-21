Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 174 with a mean TP of 216.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 200.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 223.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 212.47. The company has a market cap of $84,198m. Company Website: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $91,070m based on the market concensus.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.