Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 208 calculating the mean target price we have 246.76. With the stocks previous close at 229.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 239.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 223.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $96,655m. Visit the company website at: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $103,933m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.