Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Automatic Data Processing with ticker code (ADP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 257 and 199 calculating the mean target price we have 233.38. Now with the previous closing price of 218.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 213.4 and the 200 day moving average is 219.85. The market cap for the company is $92,046m. Company Website: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $98,500m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.