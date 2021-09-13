Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 163 calculating the average target price we see 210.81. Now with the previous closing price of 203.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 209.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 197.14. The market cap for the company is $84,967m. Company Website: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.