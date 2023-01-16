Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Automatic Data Processing with ticker code (ADP) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 285 and 213 calculating the average target price we see 252.71. Now with the previous closing price of 244.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 249.84 and the 200 day MA is 233.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $101,782m. Visit the company website at: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $105,303m based on the market concensus.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.