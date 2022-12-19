Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 285 and 213 and has a mean target at 252.35. With the stocks previous close at 248.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 247.01 and the 200 day moving average is 231.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $102,483m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $103,950m based on the market concensus.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.