Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 280 and 213 with a mean TP of 250.47. With the stocks previous close at 262.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 238.61 while the 200 day moving average is 227.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $109,494m. Visit the company website at: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $104,444m based on the market concensus.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.