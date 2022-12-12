Automatic Data Processing, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. found using ticker (ADP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 280 and 213 with a mean TP of 251.82. With the stocks previous close at 260.05 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 244.74 and the 200 day MA is 230.03. The company has a market cap of $106,694m. Find out more information at: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $103,317m based on the market concensus.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.