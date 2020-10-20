Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 52 and has a mean target at 77.19. With the stocks previous close at 83.1 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.49 while the 200 day moving average is 67.41. The company has a market cap of $7,151m. Visit the company website at: http://www.autoliv.com

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. It operates in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

