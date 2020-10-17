Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 52 with a mean TP of 77.19. Now with the previous closing price of 82.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The 50 day MA is 77.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,249m. Find out more information at: http://www.autoliv.com

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. It operates in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

