Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Autoliv found using ticker (ALV) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 86 and has a mean target at 102.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.75 and the 200 day MA is 79.51. The company has a market cap of $7,875m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $8,856m based on the market concensus.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.