Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 91.84. With the stocks previous close at 86.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 79.09 and the 200 day MA is 77.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,459m. Visit the company website at: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $7,885m based on the market concensus.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.