Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Autoliv found using ticker (ALV) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 91.21. With the stocks previous close at 87.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.69 while the 200 day moving average is 78.24. The market cap for the company is $7,623m. Company Website: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $7,958m based on the market concensus.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.