Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 89.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.72 and the 200 day MA is 91.01. The market cap for the company is $6,499m. Visit the company website at: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $8,130m based on the market concensus.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

