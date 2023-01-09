Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 90. With the stocks previous close at 77.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.44. The company has a market cap of $6,816m. Company Website: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $7,909m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.