Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 90.95. Now with the previous closing price of 80.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day MA is 81.77 and the 200 day moving average is 77.49. The market cap for the company is $6,976m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $7,923m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.