Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 120 and 89 with a mean TP of 101.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 95.23 and the 200 day MA is 97.27. The market cap for the company is $7,867m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.autoliv.com

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.