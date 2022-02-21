Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Autoliv found using ticker (ALV) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 95 calculating the average target price we see 111.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 101.48 and the 200 day moving average is 97.73. The market cap for the company is $8,687m. Visit the company website at: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $9,650m based on the market concensus.

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.