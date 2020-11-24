Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Autoliv with ticker code (ALV) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 89.17. With the stocks previous close at 88.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .7%. The day 50 moving average is 82.89 and the 200 day MA is 72.26. The market cap for the company is $7,840m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.autoliv.com

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. It operates in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.