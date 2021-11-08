Autoliv – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Autoliv found using ticker (ALV) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 82 with a mean TP of 101.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 101.4 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 92.14 and the 200 day MA is 96.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,865m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.autoliv.com

Autoliv, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.