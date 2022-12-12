Autoliv, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Autoliv, Inc. found using ticker (ALV) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 91.95. Now with the previous closing price of 81.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is 80.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,933m. Visit the company website at: https://www.autoliv.com

The potential market cap would be $7,838m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.