Auto Trader Group PLC 2.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Auto Trader Group PLC with ticker (LON:AUTO) now has a potential upside of 2.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 528 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Auto Trader Group PLC share price of 514 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 2.6%. Trading has ranged between 489 (52 week low) and 751 (52 week high) with an average of 3,898,855 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,765,165,525.

Auto Trader Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates a digital automotive marketplace. The Company’s platform offers consumers a selection of new and used car listings, enabling them to search from the marketplace. It also offers free car valuations and a variety of motoring services and advice to consumers. It offers a finance search tool, which allows consumers to search by monthly budget. The Company also enables business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) delivery available on its AT Moves platform. a proposition to reach new car buyers. It offers data intelligence solutions, such as Retail Accelerator and Retail Check, enabling retailers to buy the right stock, at the right price. Its platform enables manufacturers to advertise to the car buying audience. The Company uses its data management platform (DMP) to develop targeted audience segments for advertising and give manufacturers a proposition to reach new car buyers.



