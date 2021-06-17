AUTO TRADER GROUP ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential -29.3% Downside

AUTO TRADER GROUP ORD 1P with EPIC code (LON:AUTO) now have 18 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £5.32 and £3.28 meaning the average target price is £4.44. Given that the previous closing share price was at £6.28 this would imply there is a potential downside of -29.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £5.69 and the 200 day MA is £5.74. The company has a market capitalisation of £6b. Find out more information at: http://www.autotrader.co.uk

Auto Trader Group operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.