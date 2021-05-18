AUTO TRADER GROUP ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.0% Downside

AUTO TRADER GROUP ORD 1P with EPIC code (LON:AUTO) have now 18 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £5.32 and £3.28 with a mean TP of £4.44. Now with the previous closing price of £5.48 this indicates there is a potential downside of -19.0%. The day 50 moving average is £5.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to £5.73. The company has a market capitalisation of £5b. Company Website: http://www.autotrader.co.uk

Auto Trader Group operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.