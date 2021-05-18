Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

AUTO TRADER GROUP ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

AUTO TRADER GROUP ORD 1P with EPIC code (LON:AUTO) have now 18 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £5.32 and £3.28 with a mean TP of £4.44. Now with the previous closing price of £5.48 this indicates there is a potential downside of -19.0%. The day 50 moving average is £5.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to £5.73. The company has a market capitalisation of £5b. Company Website: http://www.autotrader.co.uk

Auto Trader Group operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.