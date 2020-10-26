Don't Miss
Auryn Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

26th October 2020

Auryn Resources Inc. found using ticker (AUG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.68 and 2.44 calculating the average target price we see 3.4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.52. The company has a market cap of $263m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

