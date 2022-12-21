Auction Technology Group PLC 28.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Auction Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:ATG) now has a potential upside of 28.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,040 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Auction Technology Group PLC share price of 740 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.8%. Trading has ranged between 636 (52 week low) and 1,588 (52 week high) with an average of 227,331 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £900,873,783.



Auction Technology Group PLC is a technology company. The Company is the operator of marketplaces for curated online auctions. The Company’s segments include Arts & Antiques (A&A), Industrial & Commercial (I&C), Auction Services, and Content. The A&A segment is focused on offering auction houses that specialize in the sale of arts and antiques access to the platforms thesaleroom.com, liveauctioneers.com and lot-tissimo.com. The I&C segment is offers auction houses that specialize in the sale of industrial and commercial goods and machinery access to the platforms BidSpotter.com, BidSpotter.co.uk and Proxibid.com, as well as i-bidder.com for consumer surplus and retail returns. The Auction Services segment includes auction house back-office products with auction mobility and other white label products including Wavebid.com. The Content segment is focused on the Antiques Trade Gazette paper and online magazine. It also sells subscriptions to the Gazette.







