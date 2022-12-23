Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Auction Technology Group PLC 27.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Auction Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:ATG) now has a potential upside of 27.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,040 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Auction Technology Group PLC share price of 755 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.4%. Trading has ranged between 636 (52 week low) and 1,588 (52 week high) with an average of 250,051 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £891,225,871.

Auction Technology Group PLC is a technology company. The Company is the operator of marketplaces for curated online auctions. The Company’s segments include Arts & Antiques (A&A), Industrial & Commercial (I&C), Auction Services, and Content. The A&A segment is focused on offering auction houses that specialize in the sale of arts and antiques access to the platforms thesaleroom.com, liveauctioneers.com and lot-tissimo.com. The I&C segment is offers auction houses that specialize in the sale of industrial and commercial goods and machinery access to the platforms BidSpotter.com, BidSpotter.co.uk and Proxibid.com, as well as i-bidder.com for consumer surplus and retail returns. The Auction Services segment includes auction house back-office products with auction mobility and other white label products including Wavebid.com. The Content segment is focused on the Antiques Trade Gazette paper and online magazine. It also sells subscriptions to the Gazette.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.