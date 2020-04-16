aTyr Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 321.2% Upside

aTyr Pharma found using ticker (LIFE) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 321.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.99. The company has a market cap of $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atyrpharma.com

aTyr Pharma, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for regulating immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

