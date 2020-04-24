aTyr Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 253.8% Upside

aTyr Pharma with ticker code (LIFE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 and has a mean target at 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 253.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atyrpharma.com

aTyr Pharma, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for regulating immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

