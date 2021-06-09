aTyr Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 213.6% Upside

aTyr Pharma with ticker code (LIFE) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 12 and has a mean target at 13.33. With the stocks previous close at 4.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 213.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.79 and the 200 day MA is 3.89. The company has a market cap of $42m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atyrpharma.com

aTyr Pharma, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.