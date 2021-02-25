Twitter
aTyr Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 213.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

aTyr Pharma with ticker code (LIFE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 13.33. Now with the previous closing price of 4.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 213.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.79 and the 200 day moving average is 3.89. The company has a market cap of $42m. Visit the company website at: http://www.atyrpharma.com

aTyr Pharma, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

