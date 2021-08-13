aTyr Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 213.6% Upside

aTyr Pharma found using ticker (LIFE) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 13.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 213.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.79 while the 200 day moving average is 3.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $42m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atyrpharma.com

aTyr Pharma, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.