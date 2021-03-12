AT&T Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

AT&T Inc. found using ticker (T) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 16 and has a mean target at 29.53. Now with the previous closing price of 29.99 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.96 and the 200 day MA is 28.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $210,672m. Find out more information at: http://www.att.com

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services. It also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, wireless data cards, and IP-based set-top boxes, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAIDSM, AT&T TV, AT&T Fiber, and DIRECTV brand names. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services, and advertising services. It also operates cable networks; video on demand streaming platform under the HBO Max and HBO GO names; multichannel pay television services under the HBO and Cinemax; and digital media properties, as well as licenses its content to television networks and over-the-top services. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

