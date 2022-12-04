AT&T Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

AT&T Inc. with ticker code (T) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 20.28. Now with the previous closing price of 19.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 17.36 and the 200 day moving average is 18.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $135,556m. Visit the company website at: https://www.att.com

The potential market cap would be $143,255m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides data, voice, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. It markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico; and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brand names. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.