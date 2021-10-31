AT&T Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

AT&T Inc. with ticker code (T) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 22.5 with the average target price sitting at 31.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.52 and the 200 day moving average is 28.43. The market cap for the company is $180,353m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.att.com

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services. It also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, wireless data cards, and IP-based set-top boxes, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAIDSM, AT&T TV, AT&T Fiber, and DIRECTV brand names. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services, and advertising services. It also operates cable networks; video on demand streaming platform under the HBO Max and HBO GO names; multichannel pay television services under the HBO and Cinemax; and digital media properties, as well as licenses its content to television networks and over-the-top services. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.