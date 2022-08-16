AT&T Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

AT&T Inc. with ticker code (T) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 21.93. With the stocks previous close at 18.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.77 and the 200 day moving average is 19.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $131,047m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.att.com

The potential market cap would be $157,300m based on the market concensus.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides data, voice, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. It markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico; and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brand names. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.