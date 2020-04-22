Atossa Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 93.2% Upside

Atossa Therapeutics with ticker code (ATOS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 93.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.23 and the 200 day MA is 1.44. The market cap for the company is $20m. Visit the company website at: http://atossatherapeutics.com

Atossa Therapeutics develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. Its lead program is the development of Endoxifen, conducting two Phase II studies, which is an active metabolite of tamoxifen to treat and prevent breast cancer. The company is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to potentially target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. Its medical devices also include the ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and the FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collect specimens of nipple aspirate fluid for cytological testing. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

