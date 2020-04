Atossa Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 161.4% Upside

Atossa Therapeutics with ticker code (ATOS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 161.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.18 and the 200 day MA is 1.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $19m. Company Website: http://atossatherapeutics.com

Atossa Therapeutics develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. Its lead program is the development of Endoxifen, conducting two Phase II studies, which is an active metabolite of tamoxifen to treat and prevent breast cancer. The company is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to potentially target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. Its medical devices also include the ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and the FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collect specimens of nipple aspirate fluid for cytological testing. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

