Atossa Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 400.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Atossa Therapeutics with ticker code (ATOS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 400.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.09 and the 200 day MA is 2.28. The company has a market cap of $89m. Company Website: http://atossatherapeutics.com

Atossa Therapeutics develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company’s lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

