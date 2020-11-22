Twitter
Atomera Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Atomera Incorporated found using ticker (ATOM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 with a mean TP of 14. With the stocks previous close at 8.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.45 while the 200 day moving average is 9.66. The company has a market cap of $194m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atomera.com

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

