Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation found using ticker (ATO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 120 with the average target price sitting at 127.17. With the stocks previous close at 116.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 112.77. The company has a market cap of $16,571m. Company Website: https://www.atmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $18,143m based on the market concensus.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 73,243 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 5,652 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.