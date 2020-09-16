Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation found using ticker (ATO) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121 and 95 calculating the average target price we see 110.61. With the stocks previous close at 93.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 101.11 while the 200 day moving average is 100.84. The market cap for the company is $11,392m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2019, it owned 70,875 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. It owns 5,669 miles of gas transmission lines. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

