Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation with ticker code (ATO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 128 and 107 with a mean TP of 119.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 111.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 106.91 and the 200 day MA is 112.25. The market cap for the company is $16,211m. Find out more information at: https://www.atmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $17,374m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 73,243 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 5,652 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.