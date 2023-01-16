Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation with ticker code (ATO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 122.67. With the stocks previous close at 116.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 113.89 and the 200 day moving average is 113.12. The market cap for the company is $16,180m. Visit the company website at: https://www.atmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $17,055m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 73,243 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 5,652 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.