Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Atmos Energy Corporation with ticker code (ATO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 123 and 95 with a mean TP of 109.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 92.15 and the 200 day moving average is 97.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,574m. Find out more information at: http://www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

