Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation found using ticker (ATO) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 105 calculating the average target price we see 118.63. With the stocks previous close at 100.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day MA is 110.62 while the 200 day moving average is 112.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,233m. Find out more information at: https://www.atmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $16,866m based on the market concensus.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 71,921 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 5,699 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

