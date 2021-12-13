Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation found using ticker (ATO) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 119 and 95 with a mean TP of 108. Given that the stocks previous close was at 95.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 92.98 while the 200 day moving average is 96.46. The market cap for the company is $12,678m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 71,921 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 5,699 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.