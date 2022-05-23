Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation with ticker code (ATO) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 134 and 107 with a mean TP of 124.88. With the stocks previous close at 110.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.45 and the 200 day moving average is 103.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,528m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.atmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $17,519m based on the market concensus.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 71,921 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 5,699 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.