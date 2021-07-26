Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation found using ticker (ATO) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 121 and 93 calculating the average target price we see 107.44. Now with the previous closing price of 97.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 99.05 while the 200 day moving average is 96.11. The company has a market cap of $13,007m. Find out more information at: http://www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.