Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Atmos Energy Corporation found using ticker (ATO) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 93 calculating the average target price we see 104.89. With the stocks previous close at 103.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 92.31 and the 200 day MA is 93.83. The market cap for the company is $13,201m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

